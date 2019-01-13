HETTINGER, N.D. | Albert Weaver, 91, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Western Horizons Care Center in Hettinger, ND.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Hettinger. Pastor Alan Wickstrom will officiate, with burial at Hettinger Cemetery next to his wife.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at the Centennial Chapel of the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger, followed by a Family service at 7 p.m.
Surviving family members include his children and their spouses, Linda Weaver Braaten, Hettinger, ND; James and Bernetta Weaver, Rapid City, SD; Carol Weaver and Barry Wiechmann, Rapid City, SD; John and Pam Weaver, Hettinger, ND; seven grandchildren, Brooke Noack, Robyn Hart, Amber Weaver Vidal, Tyler Weaver and Nathan, Nicole and Nevan Weaver; and 15 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Noack; Tennille, Aden, Mariana, Orin, Kai, Holden, Hollis, Naavah, Wells, and Declan Hart; Koli, Sawyer, and Nora Vidal.
A memorial has been established.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.