HETTINGER, N.D. | Albert Weaver, 91, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Western Horizons Care Center in Hettinger, ND.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Hettinger. Pastor Alan Wickstrom will officiate, with burial at Hettinger Cemetery next to his wife.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at the Centennial Chapel of the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger, followed by a Family service at 7 p.m.

Surviving family members include his children and their spouses, Linda Weaver Braaten, Hettinger, ND; James and Bernetta Weaver, Rapid City, SD; Carol Weaver and Barry Wiechmann, Rapid City, SD; John and Pam Weaver, Hettinger, ND; seven grandchildren, Brooke Noack, Robyn Hart, Amber Weaver Vidal, Tyler Weaver and Nathan, Nicole and Nevan Weaver; and 15 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Noack; Tennille, Aden, Mariana, Orin, Kai, Holden, Hollis, Naavah, Wells, and Declan Hart; Koli, Sawyer, and Nora Vidal.

A memorial has been established.

