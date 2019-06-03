{{featured_button_text}}
Freda Weaver

UPTON, WYOMING | Freda Weaver passed away May 30, 2019, at the Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wyoming. She was born May 5, 1925, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Lucius and Gladys Mabbott, and was raised in Belle Fourche and Spearfish, South Dakota. Freda married B.F. (Tead) Weaver in 1943, and the couple raised four children. She was a devoted mother and wife, living and raising her family in Upton, Wyoming.

Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, Earl Alkire; husband, Tead Weaver; brother, Jerry Mabbott; and great-grandson, Noah Wilmot.

She is survived by her children JoNel Wilmot (Roger Wilmot), Lynnea Bartlett (Doug Bartlett), Brett Weaver (Bonny Weaver), and Chris Weaver (Karen Weaver), nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

A graveside, memorial service will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1:30 P.M. People attending are asked to stop at the gate and will then be directed to the memorial service area.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Goshen Care Center, 2009 Laramie St., Torrington, Wyoming 82240.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance, Wyoming. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

