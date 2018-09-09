Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WANBLEE | Pat Leroy Weaver, 85, died Sept. 7, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka.

Interment with military honors will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

