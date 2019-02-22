Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | James H. Weeldreyer, 76, died Feb. 19, 2019.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Feb. 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Weeldreyer, James H.
