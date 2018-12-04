RAPID CITY | Kay Marie Wehrle, 73, went to her Lord and Savior on Dec. 1, 2018, after a long, hard battle with cancer.
Kay was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Wagner to Martin and Helga Nesgaard. She was raised on a farm near Ravinia, graduating from Ravinia High School. She was a member of East Lake Andes Lutheran Church in rural Lake Andes. She was employed as a bank teller at the Wagner Community Bank.
On Oct. 9, 1965, she was united in marriage to her best friend, Chuck. Kay served by Chuck’s side for the next 20 years, moving from Wagner to Omaha, Nebraska; then Brookings to Colorado Springs, Colorado; then to Grand Forks, North Dakota, and finally to Rapid City. Truly a remarkable accomplishment.
In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, she also managed a career beginning as a clerk at K-Mart, the Base Exchange system and finally as a secretary in the Douglas School Systems, retiring in 2007.
Kay served her Lord and Savior as a choir director and pianist for the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, which she was a charter member.
Kay is survived by her husband and soulmate, Chuck; daughter, Candyce; sons, Christopher (Melodie) and Craig (Stacey); grandchildren, Kyle (Morgan), Anna Marie, Lux, and Van; great-grandson, Kaden; sister, Karen (Dean) Weber; five nephews; cousins; and extended family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established in her name to the Lord of Life Lutheran Church Playground equipment fund.
An online guestbook is available at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.