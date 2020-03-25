Weiland, Gregory H.

RAPID CITY | Gregory H. Weiland was born March 11, 1951 to Harold and Valeria (Erps) Weiland in Scotland, SD. He was raised in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1969. After graduating college, he joined the Weiland family painting business and eventually took over until his retirement in 2016. He served as President of the Jaycees and the Rapid City Trap Club. He was a faithful member of St. Therese Church.

He loved everything outdoors — hunting, fishing, camping, riding his Harley and other toys he collected along the way. He enjoyed his yearly rides and gatherings during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Most important to him was his family. He loved being at any family event. He watched his nieces and nephews grow up and gave little bits of advice along the way. He never missed a gathering with cousins, aunts, uncles or Sunday family suppers.

He is survived by his two sisters, Deb (Tim) Callahan and Nancy (Larry) VanOverschelde; a brother, Brad Weiland; nephews, Brian, Brad, Philip and Cody; nieces, Katie, Krista, Lora, Anna, Lisa and Ashley; eight great-nieces; six great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

