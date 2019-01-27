Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Alfred Weimer, 88, died on Jan. 26, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation and video presentation one hour prior. Burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Weimer, Alfred
