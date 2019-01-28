RAPID CITY | Alfred Weimer, 88, went to heaven on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2019, after a long battle with bone cancer.
Al was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Dave and Katie (Schneider) Weimer. When Alfred was a child, his father purchased a broken phonograph at an auction and, while repairing it, found several thousand dollars hidden inside. This good fortune allowed the Weimer family to move out west to Butte County, where they purchased a sugar-beet farm.
Alfred’s parents were immigrants from Germany and only spoke German, so he taught them English while he was a young child attending elementary school in Nisland. Alfred graduated from Nisland High School in 1949.
Big Al was a quiet man who met the love of his life, Lorraine V. Mowrey (who is not quiet), at a dance in Nisland. He then became a lover of dance. They were married on June 3, 1951, in the middle of a spring snowstorm. The couple farmed in Nisland, and subsequently moved to Rapid City in 1961. The kids always knew it was time to dance when the kitchen table ended up in the backyard and the ice bucket got full.
The family resided in Rapid City where Al spent most of his career as a city inspector at the Public Works department. After retirement, Al would often be found outside creating wood furniture from fallen pine logs, and watching the grass grow.
Alfred is survived by Lorraine, his wife of 67 years; children, Len and Deb Weimer, Lona and Brad Snell, LeRoy and Kim Marie Weimer, and LaRae and Michael Schaff; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Irma Johnson of Medical Lake, Washington, Edna Seieroe of Spearfish, and Shirley Haney (E.J.) of Havre, Montana; and brother Jerry and Debby Weimer of Modesto, California.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother LeRoy; and grandson Jeff Snell, son of Lona and Brad Snell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation and a video presentation will be shown at 1 p.m. Coffee and light luncheon will be shared after services at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community, 1760 Tablerock Road in Rapid City, in the first-floor dining room.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home’s website, osheimschmidt.com. Memorials may be made to John T. Vucurevich Cancer Center.
