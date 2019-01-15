RAPID CITY | Lucille V. Weisgram, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House, surrounded by her family.
Lucille was born Jan. 8, 1932, in rural Lowry to Gottlieb and Mary (Reuer) Knecht. She attended a rural country school in Lowry and graduated from high school in Hoven in 1949.
She married Erwin Joseph Weisgram on Aug. 2, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska. The couple resided in Omaha for 18 months, in Pickstown for two years and in Fort Pierre for seven years prior to moving to Rapid City in 1961. Lucille was a long-time member of the Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower and was a member of the Altar Society at the church. She was a great ambassador and booster for the Rapid City area. She was associated with Marine Life for a period of 10 years and worked with the Civic Center Event Staff starting in 1979. She was also employed by the Rapid City Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Rapid City.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 11, 2001; son, Terry on June 4, 2010; infant grandson, Chad Ryan Weisgram; her parents; two sisters, Elsie Seurer and Elvina Simon; and one brother, Harvey Knecht.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Heintz and her husband Doug, and Judy Wells and her husband Ted; son, Jim Weisgram and his wife Kellie; a daughter-in-law, Shelly Weisgram; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower, followed by a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the church, with Rev. Kerry Prendiville presiding. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be given to the Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower or Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
