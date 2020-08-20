Weiss, Colleen A.

SIOUX FALLS | Colleen A. Weiss, 79, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; five children, Connie (Tom) Pruner, Kathleen (Todd) Steen and Robin (special friend, Mike) Weiss, all of Sioux Falls, Steve (Penney) Weiss, Chicago, IL, and Bruce (Tina) Weiss, Minneapolis, MN; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. A rosary will precede the mass, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
