Weisz, Joshua R.

STURGIS | On July 10, 2020, Josh Richard Weisz, 33, was taken from us too soon.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch near St. Onge, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Please bring your own chair to the service as seating will be limited to immediate family only.
The family requests casual attire for the service and encourages Yankee and Vikings fans to proudly wear their apparel to honor Josh’s two favorite teams.
Memorials have been established to Post 33 Baseball and South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
