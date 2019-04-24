OLATHE, Kan. | Marylou Elaine Weldy took great pride in her career as an Operating Room Nurse and worked at the VA Medical Center. She had a love for travel and, over the years, has been around the world with her husband, Charles. She developed a passion for golf while living in Hot Springs, SD, in the Black Hills. She visited frequently after moving to Lansing, KS, in 1986. She enjoyed living in Destin, FL, as a snowbird. She loved walking the beautiful beaches and spending time with her great friends there.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Woodcock; her mother, Melott Woodcock; and sisters, Marilyn Woodcock, Beverly Anderson, Delores Hamm.
Survivors include Charles Weldy; four children, Brian (Susan) Weldy, Kim (Ron) Steffanina, Lisa (Dan) Holland, Brett (Julie) Weldy; six grandchildren, Amante Steffanina, Mario Steffanina, Brandon Weldy, Eric Weldy, Kyle Weldy, Cady Weldy; and brother, Michael Woodcock.
