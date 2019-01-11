STURGIS | Myrna Welsh-Farrar, 93, danced into Heaven on Jan. 1, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her daughter and friends.
Myrna was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Gordon, NE, to John and Gladys (Cobler) Pouge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; and daughter, Debra Dansby.
Survivors include her children, John D. Welsh of Montana and Nancy Stafford of Sturgis; children of choice include Russell Hattal of Kadoka, and Leticia Scott and Greg Klar, both of Sturgis; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She loved them with all her heart.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
