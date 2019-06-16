{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Myrna Welsh-Farrar, 93, died Jan. 1, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 22, at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Welsh-Farrar, Myrna
