RAPID CITY | Robert Harold Wenberg, 85, Rapid City, SD passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Bob was born June 23, 1934 in Omaha, NE. A son of a school administrator, he lived in various communities in South Dakota and Iowa. He joined the United States Navy in 1955 and served 4 years. Bob met his wife, Linda Johnson of Mitchell, SD during his service and they were married in the fall of 1957. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this year.
Bob loved his life, it was all about his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He loved his Chicago Bears and enjoyed watching his ballgames.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda; 2 children, Tara Daly of Black Hawk and Todd Wenberg of Scottsdale, AZ; 5 grandchildren, Tyler Watson, Logan Vigdor, Tanner Daly, Joey Wenberg, Lizzie Wenberg; 3 great-grandchildren, Taryn, Tayla and Taxon.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold C. and Janice G. (Hoke) Wenberg; and one sister, Barbara Doyle.
In lieu of flowers, donations to League 42 a baseball league for underprivileged children are encouraged at 2045 N. Gow, Wichita, KS 67203.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with Pastor Herb Cleveland officiating.
Family and friends may sign Bob’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.