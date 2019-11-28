{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Renada M. Wendland, 76, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at the Christian Life Center. Inurnment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Renada Wendland, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Sunday, December 1, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Renada's Visitation begins.
Dec 2
Memorial Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:00AM
Christian Life Center
2020 Vista Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Renada's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments