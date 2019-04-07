Try 3 months for $3
Mary Jane Wendt

RAPID CITY | Mary Jane Wendt, 92, died peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Regional Health Hospice House. She remained a curious learner through her final days and leaves behind a legacy defined by her perceptiveness, adventurous spirit, and thoughtfulness.

Mary Jane was a world-traveler, visitor of all seven continents, Jeopardy master, audio bookworm, bridge player, baseball fan, jazz aficionado, nurse, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Sandstone Ridge Community Room (center entrance).

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

