Werdel, Ronald G.

CHADRON | Ronald George "Ron" Werdel, 79, died July 3, 2020, at home.
Ron was born March 28, 1941, to George and Agnes (Wiedmaier) Werdel in Miller, SD, one of five children. He was raised on the family ranch south of Ree Heights, SD. Ron attended school in Miller, SD, where he was active on the high school boxing and rodeo teams. He graduated from Miller High School as a Junior in 1958 and went on to graduate from the School of Agriculture at South Dakota State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts in Brookings, SD, in 1959. Following graduation, Ron worked or operated ranches in Ree Heights and Stavely, Alberta, Canada, before owing his own ranch in Gary, SD. During this time, he raised his first four children, Shawn, Ronda, Jackie, and Cody. Ron was also a successful RCA (now known as the PRCA) rodeo cowboy; joining the organization in 1960 and competing in the bareback and bullriding events for 15 years.
Ron and LuAnn (Pettie) married on Nov. 30, 1979 in Sturgis, SD. They met through rodeo, and continued to travel and compete together (and against each other) for many years. In 1989, they purchased land together and built a home in Chadron, where they have since lived. Throughout their marriage of more than 40 years, they raised two children, Ty and Kaycee. Both Ron and LuAnn enjoyed supporting their children in numerous activities (rodeo, wrestling, basketball, and baseball), and every weekend were at a different sporting event coaching and/or cheering.
In 1979, Ron founded Werdel Steel Construction, a grain bin construction business. Ron employed hundreds of workers throughout the years, including many close friends and family members. Officially retiring in 2017, Ron sold his business, which still bears his name, to family friend Brian Cross. Ron spent his retirement years traveling to rodeos with his daughter Kaycee, roping wild cattle in Arizona, and keeping company with his family.
Ron was loved by his friends and family, and respected by all who knew him. He had many visitors who would drop by just to play a game of cards, and it was quite the triumph if anyone bested him. We will miss his honesty and integrity, but most of all, his loving smile.
Ron is survived by his wife, LuAnn; father-in-law, Lee (Linda); children, Shawn (Margaret), Ronda, Jackie (Bob), Cody, Ty (Chelsea), and Kaycee; brother, Gilbert (Wanda); sister-in-law, Tootie; grandchildren, Nathan (Anna), Meghan, Ayden, Jakeb, Kadi, Justen (Malia), Branson, and Braden; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Weston, Lealani, and Poki; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents; mother-in-law, Phyllis; siblings, Norma Jean, Robert, and Mary Frances (Leo); and son-in-law, Richard.
Celebration of Life services were held July 11, at the Werdel Family home in Chadron.
Cards may be sent to the Werdel Family, 16554 Hwy. 385, Chadron, NE 69337. Donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be welcome.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.