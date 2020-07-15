Werdel, Ronald G.

Ron was born March 28, 1941, to George and Agnes (Wiedmaier) Werdel in Miller, SD, one of five children. He was raised on the family ranch south of Ree Heights, SD. Ron attended school in Miller, SD, where he was active on the high school boxing and rodeo teams. He graduated from Miller High School as a Junior in 1958 and went on to graduate from the School of Agriculture at South Dakota State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts in Brookings, SD, in 1959. Following graduation, Ron worked or operated ranches in Ree Heights and Stavely, Alberta, Canada, before owing his own ranch in Gary, SD. During this time, he raised his first four children, Shawn, Ronda, Jackie, and Cody. Ron was also a successful RCA (now known as the PRCA) rodeo cowboy; joining the organization in 1960 and competing in the bareback and bullriding events for 15 years.