Wertheim, Gary
0 entries

Wertheim, Gary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Gary Wertheim, 65, died June 1, 2020.

Black Hills Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Wertheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News