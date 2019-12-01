{{featured_button_text}}
Constance West

RAPID CITY | Constance J. "Connie" West, 86, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving children.

She was born on March 9, 1933 in Holyoke, MA, to Clifford and Jeannette (Bressette) Roule.

Connie married John West in 1958 in Holyoke, MA.

Connie lived her life travelling as a military wife and raising five children. The family settled in Box Elder in 1963. Connie spent many years volunteering on committees to incorporate the City of Box Elder and to establish a senior citizen center. She served as a Justice of the Peace for years in Box Elder and volunteered at the Ellsworth Air Force Base Thrift.

John retired in 2009 and they moved to Rapid City. After the death of her husband, John in 2011, Connie lived out her life at the Jackson Heights Highrise.

Connie is survived by her sisters, Jackie Madru and Jeanne Braska, both of MA; her children, Donna (Richard) Merwin, Rapid City, Frank Noble, Box Elder, Drena (John) Scroggs, San Antonio, TX, John (Lola) West, Box Elder and Jeanne West, Box Elder; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Clifford Roule and Jeanette Morris; and two grandsons, Kasery Hudson and Stephen Strauss.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with entombment of her ashes at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial has been established by the family.

Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

To send flowers to the family of Constance West, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 2
Private Family Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Constance's Private Family Service begins.
Dec 2
Graveside Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Constance's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments