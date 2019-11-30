{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Constance J. "Connie" West, 86, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Entombment of ashes will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

