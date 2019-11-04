{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS -- Frances E. Wetz, 98, Sturgis, died Nov. 3, 2019.

 Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 5, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.

Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

