SPEARFISH | Sylvia Bernice Wetz, 93, died Dec. 26, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 28, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, at Spearfish United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at the Vale Cemetery.

Wetz, Sylvia B.
