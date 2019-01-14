Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Elaine Whalen, 92, died Jan. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 17, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the church.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

