RAPID CITY | Elaine Whalen, 92, died Jan. 10, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Elaine was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Kennebec, SD, to Lewis and Abbie (Heying) Krebs. She was the ninth of eleven children. The family moved to Rapid City when she was just one year old. She lived there the rest of her life. She married Jack Whalen on June 8, 1951. They had four children and lived for their entire marriage along what is now Krebs Drive in Rapid City.
Elaine carried the U.S. Mail on the route from Rapid City to the Northern Hills post offices during World War II. She worked at Rapid City Medical Center’s front desk, scheduling appointments and assisting patients for many years. Later she worked as a secretary for Dakota Companies and Lien Companies.
She was among the founding members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, where she was active in the Twelve Apostles group and served as a Eucharistic minister to the homebound.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children: Mary Ann (Tony) Koenig, Fairfax, SD, Margaret Whalen (Gaynor Wild), Nashville, TN, Michael Whalen (Ljiljana Grubisic), Los Angeles, CA, and Ed (Heidi) Whalen, Branford, CT; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law, Joe and Ray Whalen.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil Service and Catholic Daughters Service at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
