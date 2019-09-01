MASSENA, Iowa | Linda Whipple, 80, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at home.
Survivors include her husband, Leroy Whipple of Massena; two daughters, Sherry Whipple and Miriam (Scott) Holaday of Massena; two sons, LeRoy (Christine) Whipple and Isaac Whipple of Rapid City; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann (Raymond) Prichett and Ona Marie (Charles) Paar of Pennsylvania; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. CDT, with family present from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, at the Steen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Cumberland. Burial will follow at the Massena Center Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Cumberland Fire Department.
Memorials may be made to the Linda Whipple Memorial to be established by the family at a later date.
