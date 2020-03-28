White, Betty J.
SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Betty J. White, 85, died March 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Golden, Colo.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel

