{{featured_button_text}}

PINE RIDGE | Willamine M. White Eyes, 82, died May 4, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sioux Funeral Home

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.

Celebrate
the life of: White Eyes, Willamine M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments