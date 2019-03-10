Try 3 months for $3

OELRICHS | Judy Ann White, 72, died March 8, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 12, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on March 13, at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Oelrichs Cemetery.

