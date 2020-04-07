White Thunder, Courtney

WANBLEE | Courtney D. White Thunder, 37, died April 2, 2020.
Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge
Service information
Apr 9
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, April 9, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Red Shirt Table Village
Red Shirt Table
Red Shirt Table, SD 57770
Red Shirt Table
Red Shirt Table, SD 57770
Apr 10
Service
Friday, April 10, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Red Shirt Table Village
Red Shirt Table
Red Shirt Table, SD 57770
Red Shirt Table
Red Shirt Table, SD 57770
