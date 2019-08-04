RAPID CITY | Margaret "Pearl" (Brewer) Whiteface was born Feb. 20, 1920. Pearl passed away peacefully in her sleep into the arms of Our Heavenly Father on Aug. 1, 2019.
Pearl was born in Porcupine to Robert Brewer and Elizabeth "Bessie" (Janis) Brewer. She grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. In 1945, she reconnected with Fred Whiteface whom she had attended high school with at Holy Rosary. They were married on Jan. 21, 1946.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; daughter, Lorraine; grandsons, Travis Geraldsen and Sean Whiteface; granddaughter, Elizabeth Brave Heart; and all of her siblings, except her loving brother Melvin "Dick" Brewer of Pine Ridge.
She is survived by daughter, Charmaine White Face; son, Wayne (Deborah) Iteska; daughters, Germaine (Benjamin) Little Bear, Elaine (Roger) LaMere, and Dalaine (Stephen) Bloom, all of Rapid City; 26 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. on today at the Mother Butler Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Cathedral. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Dinner to follow at the Mother Butler Center.
