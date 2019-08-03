{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Pearl Whiteface, 99, died Aug. 1, 2019.

Wake services begin at 5 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, at the Mother Butler Center. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

