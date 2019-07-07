{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Helen L. Whitney, 89, died July 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on July 9, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary starting at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on July 10, at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

