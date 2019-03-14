Try 3 months for $3

CUSTER | Ethel E. Wickham, 96, died March 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 22, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on March 23, at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Wickham, Ethel E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments