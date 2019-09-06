{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Denise Diana Wickoren, 56, died Sept. 1, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

