FAITH | Debora L. Wicks, 59, died May 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. May 9 at the Faith Community Center with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior.

Evanson Jensen Funeral Home of Lemmon

