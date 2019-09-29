ARLINGTON, Texas | Edith Marie (Hageman) Widner, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Arlington, TX, of Parkinson’s related complications.
Edith was born Dec. 28, 1931, to Arthur and Catherine Hageman of Osborne, KS. After high school, Edith moved to Denver with her beloved sister, Lucile. She met a handsome young airman, Raymond Widner, at a social club, and their marriage lasted 62 years.
Together, they traveled to many locations including Colorado, Utah, and Germany before settling in their Rapid City, SD, home. Edith and Ray were inseparable. They enjoyed card games with friends, played cribbage, and often entertained in their home. They square danced and became active members of the Rapid City Gun Club where Edith was every bit as good a trap shooter as Ray. Together, they taught young shooters the passion and responsibility of their sport and helped run the Club for many years. She was an avid quilter. She had a real love for music and sang in church choirs and played the organ. Edith was devoted to God, family and friends.
Edith worked at First National (then Norwest Bank), just outside Ellsworth AFB and in Rapid City. She was a 20-year devoted employee — even walking to work when a storm left snow drifted over the house. She retired as an officer and was a president of the American Womens’ Business Association.
Edith was preceded in death by husband, Ray and four siblings. Survivors include her seven children: Lauren Widner, Roger Widner (wife Debe), Steven Widner (wife Judy), Jana Clements (husband Carl), Julie Martin (husband Andrew), Brian Widner (wife Laurel), and Patrick Widner (Holly Smith); one brother, Jerome Hageman of Lakewood, CO; 13 grandchildren, Kristi, Caren, Kayla, Mandy, Brandon, Deanna, Andrea, Carly, Kyle, Rachel, Sheila, Ray and Jesse; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with Christian Wake service with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.
Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, with the Very Rev. Michel Mulloy presiding. Interment will be 2 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
