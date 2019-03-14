Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Dale A. Wileman, 82, died March 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 21, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 22, at First Assembly of God. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

