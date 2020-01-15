Wilkes, LeAnne P.

SUMMERSET | LeAnne Payne Wilkes, 60, went to be with her Savior on Jan. 12, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in 1959 in Macon, GA, and married Michael Ray Wilkes in 1981. They relocated to Summerset in 2015.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Ashley Wilkes; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Julienne Wilkes; and two grandsons, Jesse and Levi.
A memorial service will be held in Georgia, and memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.