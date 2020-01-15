Wilkes, LeAnne P.

SUMMERSET | LeAnne Payne Wilkes, 60, went to be with her Savior on Jan. 12, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in 1959 in Macon, GA, and married Michael Ray Wilkes in 1981. They relocated to Summerset in 2015.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Ashley Wilkes; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Julienne Wilkes; and two grandsons, Jesse and Levi.

A memorial service will be held in Georgia, and memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.