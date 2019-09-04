{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William E. Willard, 64, died Sept. 1, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, at Big Bend Presbyterian Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of William Willard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments