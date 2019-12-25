William Forrest Melton

CHADRON | William Forrest "Bill" Melton was born May 31, 1953 to Eugene and Dolores (Cassedy) Melton. He was the third born into this family. He was born in Chadron and lived there his entire life. He attended school from kindergarten until graduation at the Assumption Academy. He was in the last graduating class (1971) before Assumption closed. He attended and graduated from Chadron State College.

Many of his years of employment were driving truck for Ross Transfer, where he met many of his friends as he traveled from Chadron to each delivery point. After Ross’s closed, he did fence work with a lot of his friends. Bill started work at the Solid Waste Disposal Business, which his sisters called the dump, much to his dismay! He worked there until his retirement in June of 2019. Many, many “treasures” that came into Swann’s also left there in his pickup! He was always finding a “bargain” there! We would just shake our heads and let him believe!

Bill had many many friends and he loved them all! He was a fun and frustrating brother all at the same time. We could play a lot of jokes on him and then he knew he’d been had! He loved his daughter Cassie immensely and also his family! He always took the path of least resistance! He will be missed by all! – No the casket didn’t come from Swann’s!