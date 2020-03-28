William, Ronnie R.

RAPID CITY | Ronnie Raymond William, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Ronnie was born on Dec. 28, 1947 to Raymond and Colletta William in Forestburg, SD. He graduated from Lead High School and attended Black Hills State College before taking a job with Black Hills Power, where he worked for 42 years.

Ronnie had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, climbing, and backpacking. He was also an avid reader and loved to look for new recipes to try out in the kitchen. Ronnie was a devoted family man and friend who took joy in sharing his love of the outdoors and cooking with his friends and family.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 42 years, Roxanne (Volk) William; his daughter, Kirsten William-Kennedy and her husband, Jamie Kennedy; along with his four-legged buddies, Oliver, Ginger, and Izzy. He is also survived by two sisters, Rhonda Scanlon and Rachelle Jeppesen and one brother, Randy William.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond William; his mother, Colletta (Eining) William; and brother, Rick William.