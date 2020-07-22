Williams, Blake

PIEDMONT | Blake Williams, 26, died July 18, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
Service information
Jul 23
Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
1:00PM
James Kjerstad Events Center
915 Centre Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
