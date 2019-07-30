{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE LAKE | Delphia A. Williams, 97, died July 23, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Rapid City.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

