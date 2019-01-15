RAPID CITY | Donna I. Williams, 82, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2019.
Donna was born July 6, 1936, near Wall to Frank and Vera Kruse. She grew up in Rapid City and married Carl N. Williams on March 30, 1953, and divorced in 1971. They had two children, Vera Stevens and Richard Williams. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Melissa Graham; two great-grandchildren, Shawn and Isabelle Graham of Rapid City; siblings, Eva Lewis of Papillion, Nebraska, and Margaret Gould of London, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna worked numerous jobs and graduated from LPN School in 1975.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles, Frank and John Mercy, also Peter Kruse, Frances Lotridge and Eleanor Angeloni.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Bethel Church in Rapid City, followed by a reception. Her ashes were laid to rest at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
