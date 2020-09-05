Williams, Emmanuel Knox

RAPID CITY | Baby boy Emmanuel Knox Williams passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, age 11 weeks and 2 days old, in Sioux Falls at Sanford Children’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving parents, Chase and Ashlie Williams of Rapid City.
Emmanuel Williams was born June 9, 2020, in Rapid City. He loved swinging, holding his stuffed towel bear, receiving loves and lots of cuddles. Emmanuel was known to be like a baby Houdini, with the ability to escape his warm bonds of blankets and keep Mom and Dad busy and happy. Heaven truly received an amazing angel.
In addition to his parents, Emmanuel is survived by his grandparents Donald and Debra Dillon of Rapid City, grandparents Ami Williams and Thom Herron of Springfield, MO, and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home. Live-streaming of the services will be available at www.kirkfuneralhome.com/, select Live Stream of Funeral Services.
