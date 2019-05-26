{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn Williams

SPEARFISH | Longtime Rapid City resident Evelyn M. Williams, 86, died May 20, 2019, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare after a lengthy illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, with reception following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association or to the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rapid City.

