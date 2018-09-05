Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Joyce Evon Williams, 87, died Aug. 26, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.

Williams, Joyce E.
