You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams, Kathie
0 entries

Williams, Kathie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | Kathie Williams, 69, died Aug. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the auditorium. Private family burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

To plant a tree in memory of Kathie Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News