{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | LaVerne Carrie Williams, 97, died Nov. 4, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

lnurnment of her ashes will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of LaVerne Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 6
Memorial Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaVerne's Memorial Service begins.
Dec 6
Graveside Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaVerne's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments